Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 48% voter support versus 34% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 47% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Gabriel Araujo and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Leslie Adler)

