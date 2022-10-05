Lula leading Bolsonaro by 8 points in second round of Brazil election, poll shows

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro with 51% voter support against the incumbent's 43% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The survey by pollster IPEC interviewed 2,000 people and was conducted on Oct. 3-5 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote on Sunday.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Mark Porter)

