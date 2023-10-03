News & Insights

US Markets

Lula government's approval rating dips nine months into office in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

October 03, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Approval of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government has slipped slightly after nine months in office, but almost half of Brazilians say it is doing a better job than that of his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, a poll said on Tuesday.

The CNT/MDA poll said 40.6% of the people surveyed said the performance of the Lula government was "great" or "good" compared with 43% in the previous poll in May. The number of those who say it is "bad" or "terrible" has increased to 27.2% from 25% earlier.

"The general assessment of the government remains positive, though the expectations for lower unemployment and improvements in income, health and education have fallen," said Marcelo Souza, director of the polling firm MDA. The country's security situation is also seen as worsening, he added.

Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election last October and took office in January.

Still, 46% of those polled say the new government is better than Bolsonaro's, which had a 12-percentage-point lower approval rating after nine months in office.

Approval of Lula's own performance as president has also dipped, to 54.9% from 57%, with disapproval rising to 39% from 35%.

MDA, commissioned by the national transport lobby CNT, polled 2,002 people across Brazil between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by Steven Grattan and Rod Nickel)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.