Lula eyes former budget secretary to run Planning Ministry, sources say

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian economist Esther Dweck, a former federal budget secretary, is among the top contenders to head the Planning Ministry under President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.

Lula, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, said last week that his choice for the post would be "very in tune" with his incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, Dweck's candidacy has gained steam in recent days, although Lula has not yet made a final decision.

Dweck has a doctorate in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and was budget secretary at the Planning Ministry under President Dilma Rousseff, the Workers Party (PT) successor to Lula's 2003-2010 presidency.

One of the sources said Dweck would have the support of the PT, as many in the party consider her an expert in public administration.

The second source confirmed that her candidacy was gaining momentum, compared to other names in the running for Planning Ministry, such as economists Persio Arida, André Lara Resende and Bernard Appy.

Dweck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another female candidate in the running is Cristiane Schmidt, the finance secretary of Goias state, who has the backing of Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin and his allies but little sway with the PT.

