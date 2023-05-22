News & Insights

Lula doubts Petrobras oil project in Amazon would hurt environment

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

May 22, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Eduardo Simões for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday said he finds it "difficult" to believe that oil exploration in the Amazon basin would cause environmental damage to the region's rainforest, the largest in the world.

"If exploring this oil poses a problem for the Amazon, it certainly won't be explored, but I find it difficult because it is 530 km away from the Amazon. But I can only tell when I get there," Lula told journalists in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Petrobras has said it will appeal Ibama's decision this week, and that it has "strictly complied with all the requirements of the licensing process".

Brazil is home to around 60% of the Amazon, whose rainforest is vital to curbing the impact of climate change because of the vast amount of greenhouse gas it absorbs.

