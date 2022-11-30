Lula delays announcing first Brazil ministry picks until next week -sources

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pushed back his first Cabinet announcements to next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, dragging out key appointments that have kept financial markets on edge.

Lula now aims to announce many future ministers at once rather than just a handful, as had been originally expected this week, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Lula has spent this week in the capital Brasilia in talks with centrist parties about joining the governing coalition, which could reshape the composition of his Cabinet.

The most likely choice for the key role of finance minister, former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, is scheduled to return to Sao Paulo on Wednesday night, sources said, adding to the view that major announcements are not coming this week.

Lawmaker Alexandre Padilha, who has also been in the running for finance minister, now looks more likely to take a role as political coordinator in the Cabinet, sources said. Jose Mucio Monteiro, who had a role in Lula's 2003-2010 government before taking a seat on the federal audit court, is on track to be defense minister, sources added.

Centrist Senator Simone Tebet, who placed third in the presidential race before throwing her support behind Lula in the runoff, is expected to run the Social Development Ministry, sources said. She is one of about 10 women expected to take around a third of senior roles in Lula's Cabinet, sources added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Brad Haynes and Lisa Shumaker)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.