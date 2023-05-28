Lula congratulates Turkey's Erdogan: 'Count on Brazil's partnership'

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, wishing him a "good term with a lot of work" for the Turkish people.

Lula wrote on Twitter that Erdogan can "count on Brazil's partnership in global cooperation for peace, in the fight against poverty and for the development of the world."

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.