Lula concludes cabinet picks with Marina Silva and Simone Tebet in key roles

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

December 29, 2022 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party (PT) as he seeks to build a broader coalition.

Among the highlights were Marina Silva for environment minister and Simone Tebet as planning and budget minister, with Lula giving them key positions after they provided him with crucial endorsements for his narrow Oct. 30 election victory over outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

