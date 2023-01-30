Lula calls on China to play role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that China has an important role to play in Ukraine peace talks, which he will discuss on a planned visit to Beijing in March.

Lula said Brazil will work with other nations to help achieve peace in Ukraine, as his country has not taken sides. Speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Lula said Brazil would not provide ammunition to Ukraine for German-made Gepard anti-aircraft guns, as reportedly requested by Germany.

