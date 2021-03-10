US Markets

Lula blasts "imbecile" Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy

Contributor
Leonardo Benassatto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an "imbecile" in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an "imbecile" in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled sentences against the former president, clearing the way for him to run against Bolsonaro in next year's presidential election.

(Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto Editing by Brad Haynes and Chizu Nomiyama)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters