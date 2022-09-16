US Markets

Lula advantage over Bolsonaro slightly up ahead of Brazil's election -poll

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has widened slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has widened slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Friday.

Lula has 43.4% of voter support against 34.8% for Bolsonaro in first-round voting, compared with the previous CNT/MDA survey from Aug, 30 when Lula had 42.3% to Bolsonaro's 34.1%.

Lula would win an expected second-round runoff against Bolsonaro by 49.4% of votes versus 39.4%, an advantage of 10.1 percentage points, down from his 11.3-point lead in August, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular