Lula: Brazil doesn't need to cut a single tree to increase agricultural output

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday the country doesn't need to cut a single tree to plant more soybeans, sugarcane or raise cattle as he called for additional policies to rein in on deforestation.

"If the world is willing to help, keeping a tree standing in the Amazon may be worth more than any investment," Lula told foreign correspondents in Sao Paulo.

His remarks came as Reuters reported last week that advisors to the leftist former president were proposing subsidized "green" farm loans to spur planting of soybeans and corn on open pasture and reduce deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

