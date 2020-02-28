LUKOY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Lukoil Oil Company (Symbol: LUKOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.34, changing hands as low as $83.80 per share. Lukoil Oil Company shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUKOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUKOY's low point in its 52 week range is $74.98 per share, with $108.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.34.

