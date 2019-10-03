LUKOY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lukoil Oil Company (Symbol: LUKOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.95, changing hands as low as $81.83 per share. Lukoil Oil Company shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUKOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUKOY's low point in its 52 week range is $68.40 per share, with $91.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.91.

