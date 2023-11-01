Lukoil's Romanian refinery shuts down for planned maintenance works -profit.ro

BUCHAREST, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Romania's Petrotel Lukoil refinery, owned by Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM, will shut for one month from Wednesday for planned maintenance works, online news website Profit.ro reported.

Lukoil's Romanian unit has a relatively small market share compared to bigger refineries in the country. The refinery uses alternative fuel supplies and is not affected by a ban on Russian imports.

