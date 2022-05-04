Lukoil's Q1 earnings jump tenfold to $2 bln

Lukoil posted a first-quarter profit of 133.4 billion roubles ($2 billion) on Wednesday, up more than tenfold year on year under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

Lukoil also said its January-March revenue rose to 723.2 billion roubles from 330.9 billion a year earlier.

The oil producer has said it will not publish first-quarter financial and operational data under International Financial Reporting Standards.

RAS standards usually do not take into account data from subsidiaries.

($1 = 65.6020 roubles)

