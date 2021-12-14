Lukoil Oil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LUKOY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lukoil Oil Company (Symbol: LUKOY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.33, changing hands as high as $90.07 per share. Lukoil Oil Company shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUKOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUKOY's low point in its 52 week range is $66.86 per share, with $107.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.