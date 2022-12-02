Lukoil-controlled Italy refinery will keep going despite oil embargo

Adds context

ROME, Dec 2 (Reuters) - An Italian refinery controlled by Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM will still be able to operate next week despite the implementation of a European Union embargo on Russian oil on Dec. 5, the company said in a statement on Friday.

LITASCO SA, the Lukoil unit that owns the ISAB refinery in the southern Sicily region, said it would rely on raw materials stored for the coming months and future deliveries of oil from countries other than Russia.

"ISAB is now a profitable business, a technologically advanced facility and a reliable partner for all its customers, suppliers and contractors," the statement said, noting that Lukoil had owned the facility since 2008.

Italy's government on Thursday put in place a scheme paving the way for the refinery to be possibly placed in the hands of trustees in an effort to avoid it being shut down.

In a statement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made clear the trusteeship scheme was aimed at guaranteeing the continuity of the ISAB refinery, which directly employs about 1,000 workers in an economically disadvantaged area and accounts for a fifth of Italy's refining capacity.

But an Italian government source said on Friday that Rome authorities were still working on trying to unlock bank financing for the refinery, hoping to stave off the need to put it under trusteeship.

The ISAB has relied solely on Russian oil since banks stopped financing it and providing the guarantees needed to buy oil from elsewhere following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

While Lukoil is not affected by sanctions in Europe, banks remain reluctant to deal with a Russia-related entity as they are afraid of being targeted by future fines in the United States, where the company has been subject to sectoral sanctions since 2014.

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Keith Weir

