Lukoil aims to raise output by 1.5% per year over next decade

Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil plans to increase its hydrocarbon production by 1.4-1.5% a year over the next 10 years, company vice president Leonid Fedun said on Friday.

He reiterated that Lukoil seeks to obtain carbon neutrality by 2050 and plans to modernise its oil refineries in Europe in order to reach that target.

Fedun said an oil price of $60-$80 per barrel is comfortable for producers and consumers.

