Lukashenko confirms Wagner founder is in Belarus - BELTA

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

June 27, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's mercenary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is now in Belarus, Belarusian state news agency BELTA quoted President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.

Under a deal mediated by Lukashenko on Saturday that ended a mutiny in Russia by the Wagner fighters, Prigozhin was meant to move to Belarus, while his men were given the choice of joining him or being integrated into Russia's regular armed forces.

Lukashenko also said his defence minister, Viktor Khrennikov, had told him he would not mind having a unit like Wagner in the Belarusian army. The Belarusian leader instructed Khrennikov to negotiate with Prigozhin on the matter.

