Luk Fook Holdings Warns of Profit Decline

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (HK:0590) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Luk Fook Holdings anticipates a significant profit drop of approximately 50% for the first half of FY2025, primarily due to increased gold hedging losses and a downturn in gold product sales. Excluding hedging losses, the profit decline would narrow to less than 30%. Investors are urged to exercise caution as these figures are based on unaudited accounts and subject to further review.

For further insights into HK:0590 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.