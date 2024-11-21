Luk Fook Holdings Warns of Profit Decline

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (HK:0590) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Luk Fook Holdings anticipates a significant profit drop of approximately 50% for the first half of FY2025, primarily due to increased gold hedging losses and a downturn in gold product sales. Excluding hedging losses, the profit decline would narrow to less than 30%. Investors are urged to exercise caution as these figures are based on unaudited accounts and subject to further review.
For further insights into HK:0590 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.