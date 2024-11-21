News & Insights

Stocks

Luk Fook Holdings Warns of Profit Decline

November 21, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (HK:0590) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Luk Fook Holdings anticipates a significant profit drop of approximately 50% for the first half of FY2025, primarily due to increased gold hedging losses and a downturn in gold product sales. Excluding hedging losses, the profit decline would narrow to less than 30%. Investors are urged to exercise caution as these figures are based on unaudited accounts and subject to further review.

For further insights into HK:0590 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LKFLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.