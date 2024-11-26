Luk Fook Holdings Enhances Governance with Remuneration Committee

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (HK:0590) has released an update.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited has outlined the structure and operations of its Remuneration Committee, emphasizing its composition of independent non-executive directors and regular meetings to oversee remuneration policies. This move is aimed at enhancing corporate governance and ensuring transparent decision-making processes. With a clear focus on accountability, the Committee is poised to play a critical role in shaping executive compensation.
