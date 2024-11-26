News & Insights

Luk Fook Holdings Enhances Financial Oversight with Audit Committee

November 26, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (HK:0590) has released an update.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited has established an Audit Committee composed mainly of Independent Non-Executive Directors to ensure robust financial oversight. This committee will meet at least twice yearly to review the company’s interim and final results, enhancing transparency and accountability. The structure includes professional expertise to guide its financial management practices.

