Commodities

Lufthansa's Swiss unit to cut 2% of flights between August and October

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Deutsche Lufthansa's Swiss business said on Tuesday it would cut about 2% of its flights scheduled between August and October because of labour shortages, strikes and rising COVID-19 infections.

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa's LHAG.DE Swiss business said on Tuesday it would cut about 2% of its flights scheduled between August and October because of labour shortages, strikes and rising COVID-19 infections.

Swiss International said in a statement that it was "helping to ease the present pressures on both its own flight schedules and the Swiss system as a whole. This will minimize the risk of short-notice cancellations or schedule modifications."

Destinations would remain reachable from Switzerland but frequencies would be cut, it added.

Airlines around the world, which slashed jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, are struggling to ramp up operations as demand returns.

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr earlier apologised to employees and customers for travel chaos caused by labour shortages amid soaring demand during the summer.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular