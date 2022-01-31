Commodities

Lufthansa's Eurowings goes on hiring spree as travel rebound expected

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings expects a strong recovery this year and is planning to add to about 750 new cockpit and cabin jobs over the next 12 months.

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary Eurowings expects a strong recovery this year and is planning to add to about 750 new cockpit and cabin jobs over the next 12 months.

In 2021, the airline was one of the few to hire staff, gaining 750 new employees, many of them from Lufthansa Group flight operations who had lost their jobs.

"Eurowings is gearing up for a strong travel season with catch-up effects despite the current Omicron wave," the airline said on Monday.

The Eurowings workforce shrank from around 3,350 before the coronavirus pandemic to about 2,500 a year ago.

However, by the end of September 2021, the airline had the same number of employees as before the pandemic.

German rival Condor is also ramping up its flight staff, with plans to hire 150 new flight attendants and 180 new pilots.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular