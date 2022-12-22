Lufthansa: no retroactive bonuses for board members for 2021

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's LHAG.DE supervisory board did not approve a retroactive payment of variable remunerations for executive board members for 2021, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday, rejecting an earlier media report.

Daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday that executive board members at Lufthansa would each receive several million euros in bonuses for 2021 and 2022 despite pandemic-related state aid payments to the carrier during that time.

The German government reacted in saying that such payments would be a breach of the bailout agreement.

Lufthansa's supervisory board did decide that after successfully stabilizing the airline, the executive board's remuneration targets for the period 2021-2024 and 2022-2025 would be implemented again, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Sabine Wollrab Editing by Miranda Murray)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.