Lufthansa: IT fault causes massive flight disruptions across group

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An IT fault at Germany's Lufthansa has caused massive flight delays and disruption at airlines across the group worldwide, the company said on Wednesday, adding that the fault cause was still unclear.

"There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson told Reuters.

Photos and videos from several airports across Germany showed chaos with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in.

Shares in Lufthansa were down 1.2% at 0936 GMT.

