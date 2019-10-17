Lufthansa willing to take stake in Alitalia - Italian source

ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE has expressed its willingness to take a stake in Alitalia CAITLA.UL, an Italian source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The size of the investment is still unclear, the source said, adding Lufthansa favoured a solution that would give private shareholders majority ownership of the Italian carrier.

The willingness of Lufthansa to take a stake in Alitalia could change a rescue plan that has been under discussion for months and which was expected to involve state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato, infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini)

