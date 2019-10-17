Commodities

Lufthansa willing to take stake in Alitalia - Italian source

Contributor
Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

German carrier Lufthansa has expressed its willingness to take a stake in Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], an Italian source close to the matter said on Thursday.

ROME, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE has expressed its willingness to take a stake in Alitalia CAITLA.UL, an Italian source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The size of the investment is still unclear, the source said, adding Lufthansa favoured a solution that would give private shareholders majority ownership of the Italian carrier.

The willingness of Lufthansa to take a stake in Alitalia could change a rescue plan that has been under discussion for months and which was expected to involve state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato, infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular