Lufthansa, Ver.di Union Reach Agreement; Remco Steenbergen Appointed As CFO

(RTTNews) - German airline giant Deutsche Lufthansa AG Wednesday announced that it has reached an agreement with the ver.di union, the second largest trade union in Germany, regarding an initial crisis package.

The measures, with a volume of more than 200 million euros, will help to overcome the economic effects of the crisis, Lufthansa said.

The crisis package will mainly apply to the ground staff of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Lufthansa Technik AG and Lufthansa Cargo AG.

The bonus for Christmas 2020 has been canceled. It has also been agreed that the Christmas and vacation bonuses for 2021, including supplements, will be waived.

Lufthansa will be offering employment protection for the year 2021 as well as partial retirement and voluntary redundancy programs. Talks on long-term reductions in labor costs for the time after 1 January 2022, when the short-time working compensation no longer applies, will be continued.

"With this crisis package, we have taken a first important step towards reducing ground staff personnel costs and can avoid forced redundancies for 2021. However, we cannot slow down our efforts in continuing to work on crisis management measures in order to agree on good solutions for employees after short-time work ends," said Michael Niggemann, Executive Board and Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources, Legal Affairs and M&A at Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Further, Lufthansa announced that it has appointed Remco Steenbergen as new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 January 2021. His contract will run until 31 December 2023.

Most recently, Remco Steenbergen was Chief Financial Officer of Barry Callebaut Group based in Zurich, Switzerland. Prior to this, the Dutch citizen worked at Philips and at KPMG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.