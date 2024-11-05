Lufthansa upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Conor Dwyer upgraded Lufthansa (DLAKY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of EUR 7, up from EUR 6.20. The shares “seem to be finding a floor after another weak result,” while operating trends seem to be improving, albeit slowly, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DLAKY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.