Lufthansa upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Conor Dwyer upgraded Lufthansa (DLAKY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of EUR 7, up from EUR 6.20. The shares “seem to be finding a floor after another weak result,” while operating trends seem to be improving, albeit slowly, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
