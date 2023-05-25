Lufthansa to take minority stake in ITA Airways - statement

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and the Italian Treasury said on Thursday they had reached a deal for the German airline to take over a minority stake in ITA Airways, the successor of Italy's former national carrier Alitalia.

The announcement followed a meeting in Rome between Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lufthansa's CEO Carsten Spohr.

The joint statement said that after the signature the agreement will be submitted to the Italian audit court and notified to the EU Directorate-General for Competition. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones) ((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ITA AIRWAYS M&A/STATEMENT (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.