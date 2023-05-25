News & Insights

Lufthansa to take minority stake in ITA Airways - statement

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 25, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and the Italian Treasury said on Thursday they had reached a deal for the German airline to take over a minority stake in ITA Airways, the successor of Italy's former national carrier Alitalia.

The announcement followed a meeting in Rome between Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Lufthansa's CEO Carsten Spohr.

The joint statement said that after the signature the agreement will be submitted to the Italian audit court and notified to the EU Directorate-General for Competition. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones) ((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ITA AIRWAYS M&A/STATEMENT (URGENT)

