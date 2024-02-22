Lufthansa to shed two thirds of its board by end-June -company

Adds details

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Four of the six current members of Lufthansa's LHAG.DE board, including Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen, will step down by the end of June, the company said on Thursday.

Michael Niggemann, personnel chief, will fill the CFO role on an interim basis, while Grazia Vittadini, now at Rolls-Royce RR.L, will join the board as chief technology officer. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr remains in place.

"Having successfully mastered the corona crisis, the subsequent recovery of the air transport sector and its business turnaround, the Lufthansa Group is now embarking on the next phase in its corporate development by reshaping and realigning its Executive Board," the company said.

The board will shrink from six members to five, with Dieter Vranckx, now CEO of Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss, will become board member for global markets and international hubs.

Harry Hohmeister, global markets and networks board member, and Detlef Keyser, fleet and technology board member, will also step down, as will sustainability chief Christina Foerster.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

