Lufthansa to sell rest of LSG Group to private equity firm Aurelius

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

April 05, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Wednesday that it would sell the remaining part of airline caterer LSG Group to private equity firm Aurelius.

The carrier expects the deal to positively impact its operating margin and adjusted ROCE.

