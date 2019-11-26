Oil

Lufthansa to sell European LSG operations to Gategroup

Arno Schuetze Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE is selling the European operations of its catering unit LSG to Switzerland's Gategroup, the German carrier said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report.

The sale is part of Lufthansa's new strategy to focus on its airline business, the company said in a statement, adding that the deal was subject to approval by the supervisory board as well as competition authorities.

