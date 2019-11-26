Lufthansa to sell European LSG operations to Gategroup

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE is selling the European operations of its catering unit LSG to Switzerland's Gategroup, the German carrier said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report.

The sale is part of Lufthansa's new strategy to focus on its airline business, the company said in a statement, adding that the deal was subject to approval by the supervisory board as well as competition authorities.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49.69.7565.1197; Reuters Messaging: arno.schuetze.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.