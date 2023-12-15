News & Insights

Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv, US airlines remain on hold

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 15, 2023 — 01:10 pm EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE will resume flights to Tel Aviv starting Jan. 8, the airlinesaidon Friday, making it the one of the first major international carriers to announce a resumption in service cancelled in Octoberfollowing Hamas attacks.

While Israel did not close its airspace to civil flights after Hamas' gunmen stormed Israeli towns on Oct. 7, international airlines stopped flying to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and to Lebanon.

Lufthansa said ithad resumed flights to Beirut on Friday along with Swiss Airlines and Eurowings.

Flights to Israel will be available for booking starting on Monday, Lufthansa said.

American Airlines AAL.O and Delta Air Lines DAL.N both said on Friday that they have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through March 29. Delta said it continues "to evaluate conditions related to this service in particular".

United Airlines UAL.O said Friday its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions permit.

British Airways has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv through Jan. 10, Vueling until Jan 13 and Iberia Express until Feb 29, owner IAG ICAG.L said Friday.

Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, Ryanair RYA.I and EasyJet EZJ.L did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether they would also resume flying to Israel.

