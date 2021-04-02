Commodities

Lufthansa to resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran this month

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Friday that it would resume flights from Frankfurt to Tehran from April 16.

"The conditions for safe flight operations in Iranian airspace are currently in place," it said in an emailed statement.

