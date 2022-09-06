Commodities

Lufthansa to hire nearly 20,000 new employees by end of 2023 -CEO

Contributor
Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Lufthansa is planning to hire nearly 20,000 new employees by the end of 2023 as the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic, according to Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE is planning to hire nearly 20,000 new employees by the end of 2023 as the aviation industry recovers from the pandemic, according to Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.

During the pandemic, which paralysed air traffic worldwide, the flagship carrier shrank to around 100,000 employees from just under 140,000, causing operational problems this summer in some locations where too many staff had been cut.

A Lufthansa spokesperson added that 12,000 of the positions would be completely new while roughly 8,000 would be to replace employees who were leaving the company.

Spohr told a news briefing on Monday night that July and August had been fantastic for the airline and "we have no plans to leave the profitability we achieved in the second quarter."

However, the airline won't be back at pre-crisis capacity levels next year, he said, with an eye on a looming recession that will likely hit Germany harder than other countries.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular