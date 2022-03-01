Commodities

Lufthansa to cut cargo flights in coming weeks due to air space closures

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Cargo will cut some cargo flights in the coming weeks after Russia's air space was closed off, a spokesperson for the German company said.

There is less capacity in the market due to reduced payload and individual flight cancellations, said the spokesperson on Tuesday, who added the situation was already tight due to the coronavirus pandemic.

