Lufthansa To Cancel About 7,100 European Flights Until End Of March

(RTTNews) - Lufthansa is cancelling about 7,100 European flights until the end of March, due to lower demand and the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, it will reduce capacity by up to 25 percent.

The group, which includes Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, will cancel all flights to Israel, starting on Sunday, until March 28.

In addition, Lufthansa had already decided last week to suspend flights from Germany to China until 24 April. The connection to Tehran will remain cancelled until 30 April.

Lufthansa is also reducing frequencies in its route network to and from Hong Kong and Seoul. Flights between Munich and Hong Kong will be suspended between March 6 and April 24. Passengers will be rebooked via Frankfurt and Zurich if possible during this period.

Between 5 March and 24 April, the airline will also cancel some frequencies on routes from Frankfurt and Munich to Seoul.

In addition, the Lufthansa Group has announced further cost-cutting measures in the areas of personnel, materials and project budgets.

At present, it is not able to predict the impact on its earnings arising from current developments. It will publish financial results on 19 March 2020, Lufthansa said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.