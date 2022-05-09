Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes

Companies
Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa said it would buy seven Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft and 10 cargo planes made by the U.S. planemaker.

The 787-9 aircraft will fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 777-9, originally scheduled for delivery in 2023 and currently expected in 2025, the group said in a statement on Monday.

