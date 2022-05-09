Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE said it would buy seven Boeing BA.N 787-9 passenger aircraft and 10 cargo planes made by the U.S. planemaker.

The 787-9 aircraft will fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 777-9, originally scheduled for delivery in 2023 and currently expected in 2025, the group said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.