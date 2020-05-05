Lufthansa Suspends Dividend; Passengers Down 99%

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) on Tuesday said it will not be able to propose a dividend to the Annual General Meeting for the year 2019 as part of the company's efforts to conserve cash amid Covid-19.

Further, the Supervisory Board, Executive Board and Senior Management have voluntarily agreed to waive part of their basic remuneration. Also, over 80,000 staff of the Lufthansa Group are on reduced working hours at present.

At its virtual Annual General Meeting of shareholders, Chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said the move is an indispensable contribution to securing its liquidity.

The company added that it is currently increasing the statutory short-time allowance in Germany up to 90 percent.

Regarding its operations, the company noted that it is currently losing about one million euros of liquidity reserves per hour in operations alone. The liquidity will continue to decrease over the next few weeks - significantly.

The company's about 700 aircraft in roughly 760-aircraft fleet are currently grounded. It had to cancel 3,000 flights a day.

For now, the company is operating a minimal special flight schedule until the end of May and it is going to have to "fly by eye until further notice". The current schedule was essentially dictated by the return of Europeans from abroad.

At the moment, Lufthansa is flying about 3,000 passengers a day, in comparison to about 350,000 passengers every single day prior to coronavirus restrictions.

The current passenger figures at Lufthansa are currently at 1 percent of the previous year's level, or in other words, there is a 99 percent decline in passenger figures.

Meanwhile, there is currently high demand for air freight. In addition to using the entire cargo fleet, the firm has also already operated 70 cargo flights using passenger aircraft.

At other service companies, Lufthansa Technik expects its workload to decrease by 60 percent for the full 2020 year. Further, the production of meals at LSG has decreased by 95 percent. A total of 23 facilities have been shut down until further notice.

Lufthansa further said it is in negotiations with aircraft manufacturers with regard to postponing aircraft deliveries because it will not be able to return to old fleet size for an indefinite period.

It is also negotiating with airports, air traffic controllers and the public sector on a fair distribution of costs.

