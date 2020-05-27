Commodities

Lufthansa supervisory board unable to approve bailout package

Tom Sims Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's LHAG.DE supervisory board was unable to approve a 9-billion euro ($9.90 billion) bailout in light of conditions imposed by the European Union, the airline group said on Wednesday.

The supervisory board nevertheless continues to regard the bailout plan "as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency", Lufthansa said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

