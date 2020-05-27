Lufthansa supervisory board unable to approve bailout package

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's LHAG.DE supervisory board was unable to approve a 9-billion euro ($9.90 billion) bailout in light of conditions imposed by the European Union, the airline group said on Wednesday.

The supervisory board nevertheless continues to regard the bailout plan "as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency", Lufthansa said.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

