Lufthansa staff call for an end to cost-cutting amid airport chaos

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE staff have called on the German flag carrier to end its "cost-cutting craziness", accusing the airline of mismanagement and contributing to the recent chaos at airports by laying off too many workers.

In a letter to the supervisory board seen by Reuters on Wednesday, staff representatives said there are too few employees to handle booming summer demand and they need to be given the right conditions to perform at their best.

Lufthansa slashed jobs and other costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which grounded most flights. It has been pursuing a margin target of at least 8% by 2024.

"A service company that is run against its own staff has no future," they said, adding staff and unions were being excessively squeezed.

Lufthansa declined to comment on the letter from Tuesday, though Chief Executive Carsten Spohr apologised to employees and customers in late June, saying the airline "did go too far in cutting costs here and there."

The airline also pointed primarily to problems at airports and ground services, rather than a lack of pilots and cabin crew, as the causes of the current flight chaos in Europe.

The airline's supervisory board is meeting in a special session on Wednesday to discuss the situation, at the request of employees.

Europe faces a summer of travel disruption amid shortages of airport staff and looming strikes, just as the industry is seeking to capitalise on the first full rebound in leisure travel following the pandemic.

Pilots of Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST went on strike, British Airways staff at London's Heathrow airport in June voted to strike over pay, and Spanish-based cabin crew at Ryanair RYA.I and easyJet EZJ.L plan to strike this month to demand better working conditions. Workers at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport stopped work at the weekend to demand a pay rise.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Miranda Murray, Alexandra Hudson)

