Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raised stake to 15% -FAZ

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele has raised his stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE, which this month agreed to a state bailout, to more than 15% from 10%, he told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

"Yes, I have purchased shares on the market and from investors in the last days and weeks," Thiele was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

