Commodities

Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raised stake to 15% -FAZ

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele has raised his stake in Lufthansa, which this month agreed to a state bailout, to more than 15% from 10%, he told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - German investor Heinz Hermann Thiele has raised his stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE, which this month agreed to a state bailout, to more than 15% from 10%, he told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

"Yes, I have purchased shares on the market and from investors in the last days and weeks," Thiele was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular