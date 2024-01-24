Lufthansa Selects Viasat To Provide In-Flight EAN Connectivity Solution

(RTTNews) - Communications company Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Wednesday said it has been selected by Lufthansa Group to provide European Aviation Network (EAN) connectivity solution to more than 150 additional aircraft across its Lufthansa, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines fleets.

EAN combines S-band satellite coverage provided by Viasat with a complementary ground component network operated by long-standing Viasat and Lufthansa Group partner, Deutsche Telekom, delivering a service that supports streaming and other high bandwidth requirements, the company said in a statement.

Inmarsat, which was recently acquired by Viasat, has been providing its Ka-band in-flight connectivity solution to Lufthansa Group since 2015. Two hundred and forty Lufthansa narrow-body aircraft have already been equipped with this connectivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.