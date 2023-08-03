News & Insights

Lufthansa sees high demand in H2 after Q2 profit jump

August 03, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Maria Sheahan for Reuters ->

Lufthansa now sees 2023 adj EBIT at more than 2.6 bln euros

Q2 adj EBIT 1.09 bln euros vs consensus 1.04 bln

Aug-Dec bookings at more than 90% of pre-crisis levels

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DEon Thursday said it expected high demand for travel, especially in premium classes, to continue for the rest of the year as it reported a jump in second-quarter revenue and profits.

Bookings for August to December were on average at more than 90% of pre-pandemic levels, prompting Lufthansa to continue expanding capacity to 88% of pre-crisis levels in the third quarter.

It also said that two more A380s would return to scheduled service this year, with more to follow along with new Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s in the coming year.

In April to June, Lufthansa's adjusted earnings before interest and tax nearly tripled to 1.09 billion euros ($1.19 billion), slightly above consensus for 1.04 billion, from 341 million a year earlier.

For the full year 2023, it now expects adjusted EBIT to come to more than 2.6 billion euros, having previously forecast a significant increase from last year's 1.5 billion.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

