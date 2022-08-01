Lufthansa says negotiations ongoing after pilots threaten strike

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Monday it was striving to solve a pay dispute with pilots in ongoing negotiations, after the union representing them threatened strike action.

Pilots at the German flagship carrier voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favour of industrial action, although the VC union has said this does not necessarily mean a strike will be held and called for constructive steps to be taken.

