Lufthansa says negotiations ongoing after pilots threaten strike

Lufthansa said on Monday it was striving to solve a pay dispute with pilots in ongoing negotiations, after the union representing them threatened strike action.

Pilots at the German flagship carrier voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favour of industrial action, although the VC union has said this does not necessarily mean a strike will be held and called for constructive steps to be taken.

