Lufthansa says mulling option of own participation in ITA

Lufthansa said on Tuesday that it may also participate financially in a takeover of Alitalia successor ITA Airways with Swiss-based shipping group MSC.

The German airline confirmed that it was in talks with MSC and that it was a potential partner in the shipping group's possible acquisition of a majority state in ITA. "We will use the next 90 days to explore all possible options for cooperation, including a possible equity investment," said the German airline.

Swiss-based shipping group MSC said on Monday it and Lufthansa want to buy a majority stake in ITA Airways and have asked for an exclusivity period of 90 days to study the deal.

