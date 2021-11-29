Lufthansa says it has not cancelled flights to South Africa over Omicron

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Monday that it has not adjusted its schedule for flights to South Africa because of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

A spokesperson for the airline said flight were still well-booked.

Restrictions on air travel from South Africa took effect on Sunday after it was classified as a virus-variant area.

This means airlines can fly only Germans to Germany from South Africa and even those who are vaccinated must spend 14 days in quarantine.

The new variant has caused alarm in Germany, which has confirmed the detection of at least three cases of the new variant.

Germany registered 29,364 new cases on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

