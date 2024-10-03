Lufthansa To Resume Certain Flights, Not To Use Iranian And Iraqi Airspace Amid Ongoing Conflict

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) announced that it will resume certain Middle East flights, but has decided not to use the Iranian and Iraqi airspace as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing conflict, until further notice.

The company noted that a corridor in the Iraqi airspace will be used for departures and arrivals to Erbil. Regardless of this short-term flight schedule adjustment, Israeli airspace will not be used up to and including October 31. The Jordanian airspace will be used again from October 3.

Lufthansa noted that flights to and from Erbil, as well as Amman will resume from October 3. Further, flights to and from Tel Aviv will be suspended until October 31, and to and from Beirut will be suspended until November 30.

Lufthansa added that flights to and from Tehran will remain canceled until October 14. Lufthansa Airline has already decided to suspend flights to Tehran up to and including October 26 for operational reasons.

The company said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will assess it further in the coming days.

The airline has asked passengers affected by the flight reschedule can rebook for a later travel date free of charge or, alternatively, get a full refund of the ticket price.

